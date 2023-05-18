in Cybersecurity, News

Proofpoint Becomes Member of CISA-Backed Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Proofpoint has joined a public-private initiative launched by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in 2021 to connect cyber defense professionals from organizations around the world.

Proofpoint said Wednesday membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative will provide the company with information on security vulnerabilities and other cyber issues and best practices to mitigate such cyberthreats.

The company will share with JCDC its email and network telemetry offerings and threat research team and leverage its membership to integrate cyberthreat data into its investigation processes and threat intelligence platforms.

“JCDC membership provides Proofpoint with an opportunity to bolster our practices and products with timely intelligence about emerging threats and vulnerabilities,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of cybersecurity strategy at Proofpoint.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

