Public Spend Forum Tapped to Deliver AI-Powered Market Intelligence to Government Agencies

Public Spend Forum has been awarded a five-year, $40 million contract by the General Services Administration to deliver an artificial intelligence-powered market intelligence platform to federal agencies.

PSF will provide its GovShop market research tool to help agencies identify emerging technologies and map supplier networks within the public sector market under the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, according to a GSA notice posted Wednesday.

GSA established the SBIR Phase III contract through an interagency agreement with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicles Systems Center.

The initial task order covers additional research into commercial suppliers, universities and research institutions that work on the applications of aluminum, steel, titanium, Inconel and tantalum metal for additive manufacturing.

GVSC is turning to additive manufacturing for tank repairs and replacement parts production.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

