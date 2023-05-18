QinetiQ Presents Latest Banshee Jet 80+ Version to Support Army Training

QinetiQ is set to deliver the latest version of its Banshee Jet 80+ aerial target to the U.S. Army’s Threat Systems Management Office.

MQM-185B has a maximum altitude of 30,000 ft and is suitable for performing terrain following and low-level sea skimming, QinetiQ said Wednesday.

The Banshee variant is designed as a hyper-realistic threat target that is compatible with the TSMO’s Army Ground Aerial Target Control System, which remotely controls unmanned target vehicles,

QinetiQ’s Banshee Jet 80+ is a twin-jet engine-powered unmanned aerial vehicle designed to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air weapon systems.

“Using highly accurate targets such as the Banshee is becoming a necessity for our defence customers. As the threat environment increases in complexity, organizations such as TSMO are seeking technology capable of delivering complex training and evaluation exercises,” said Ryan Peterson, customer account manager for target systems at QinetiQ.