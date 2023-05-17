QinetiQ to Help US Navy, NATO Test Systems at International Air-Missile Defense Exercise

QinetiQ will provide testing support to the U.S. Navy and NATO during the second portion of Formidable Shield 2023, a multinational exercise for allied forces to demonstrate air and missile defense systems interoperability through joint live-fire drills.

The company said Tuesday military participants are conducting technology demonstrations in a real-world setting at the contractor-operated Hebrides Range in Scotland.

Under a partnership agreement, QinetiQ manages the weapons test facility for the British defense ministry and offers target launch services to the mission rehearsal event.

The U.K.-based defense contractor will help evaluate radars, communications equipment and other tactical platforms designed for a battlespace environment.

Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO and the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet jointly lead the exercise involving approximately 4,000 military personnel and more than 20 vessels and 35 aerial vehicles.

The first leg of the international event occurred on the Norwegian island of Andoya.