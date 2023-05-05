Raytheon Demonstrates Common Tactical Edge Network for Air Force

Raytheon Technologies will now build an operational architecture for the U.S. Air Force after demonstrating a network designed to enable warfighters to accelerate the decision-making process on the battlefield by facilitating tactical data sharing across disparate networks.

The Common Tactical Edge Network developed by Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace could help advance the Joint All Domain Command and Control concept by supporting the development of a convergence layer to connect shooters and sensors on emerging and current platforms across ground, air, space and maritime domains, Raytheon said Thursday.

“CTEN is a JADC2 enabler, operating on a totally open architecture to connect across domains,” said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager for resilient networking and autonomy solutions at Collins Aerospace.

“By integrating disparate networks to create an overlay network, the U.S. Joint commands are enabled to share critical, time-sensitive data in real-time,” Bunge added.

The company will develop the CTEN architecture by integrating third-party and organic capabilities.