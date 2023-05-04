in News, Technology

Raytheon Subsidiary Intros New Tactical Communications System for Secure Data Transfer

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary has unveiled its latest tactical free-space optical communication technology designed to enable secure data connectivity in contested environments.

NexGen Optix from Raytheon Blackbird Technologies is an ultra-low size, weight and power-cost optical transceiver system that uses a nonradio frequency approach to transferring data over longer distances, the company said Wednesday.

The portable tactical communications technology transmits laser signals instead, minimizing the risks of jamming and interference.

Troy Smith, director of Raytheon Blackbird Technologies, said the company built the technology to support communications even in “challenging environments.”

NexGen Optix has been tested and approved during U.S. government exercises for use by military forces.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

