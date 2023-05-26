in Cybersecurity, News

Redhorse’s John Zangardi: Agencies Should Have Visibility Into IT Systems as They Adopt Zero Trust

Internal Graphics
Redhorse's John Zangardi: Agencies Should Have Visibility Into IT Systems as They Adopt Zero Trust - top government contractors - best government contracting event

John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, said it is imperative for federal agencies looking to transition to zero trust architecture to develop complete visibility into their information technology systems.

Zangardi wrote in a May 17 commentary published on Federal News Network that there are five steps agencies should consider when adopting zero trust and the first is forming a team to help conceptualize and establish a ZTA implementation plan.

Agencies should have a better understanding of their workflows and data application services and conduct research into organizations that have implemented ZTA.

“Learn how other agencies or organizations with similar missions, IT architectures and information flows have approached ZTA and learn from their successes and failures,” Zangardi noted.

He called on agencies to choose technology platforms that provide accurate visibility into all networks, devices, applications, clouds and workloads and those that enable them to develop real-time situational awareness of operations occurring on the network.

The last two steps Zangardi suggested are launching initiatives and setting goals and objectives within an agency and adapting ZTA to new use cases.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

CybersecurityGovconjohn zangardiredhorsesituational awarenessvisibilityzero trust

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Former CIA Official Andrew Makridis Appointed to Acalvio Federal Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former CIA Official Andrew Makridis Appointed to Acalvio Federal Advisory Board
Navy Taps Raytheon Technologies to Upgrade AN/SPY-6(V) Radar - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Taps Raytheon Technologies to Upgrade AN/SPY-6(V) Radar