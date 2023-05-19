Research Innovations Lands $54M Air Force Contract for C2 Software Development

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Research Innovations a four-year, $54 million basic contract to develop software and provide other capabilities in support of the Command and Control of the Information Environment program.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Franconia, Virginia-headquartered software company will help the service branch meet technical and programmatic requirements through C2, data analytics and situational awareness capabilities, the Defense Department said Thursday.

Contract work will be conducted in Arlington, Virginia, and other various locations worldwide, including government and contractor facilities within the DOD.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is obligating $1 million in fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funding for the contract.