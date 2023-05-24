in Executive Moves, News

Former NGA Leader Robert Cardillo Joins Synthetaic Board

Robert Cardillo, former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, has been appointed to the board of directors of software company Synthetaic.

He brings to Synthetaic’s board nearly four decades of experience within the U.S. Intelligence Community and expertise in the field of GEOINT, the company said Monday.

Synthetaic develops software that helps organizations accelerate the development of AI tools. The company’s Rapid Automatic Image Categorization platform works to automate the analysis of large datasets and helps address the data-labeling problem related to AI.

Cardillo’s “extensive experience in national security, long record in public service, and powerful vision for geospatial intelligence will all be invaluable during our next phase of growth at Synthetaic,” said Corey Jaskolski, president and founder of Synthetaic.

Cardillo, a four-time Wash100 awardee, is chairman of the board at Planet Labs Federal and the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation. 

He is an independent outside director at Seerist Federal and serves on the board of visitors at the National Intelligence University and the board at the International Spy Museum. He also holds advisory roles at Firefly Aerospace, Cubic and Beacon Global Strategies.

Cardillo began his career at the Defense Intelligence Agency as an imagery analyst.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

