Rolls-Royce Books $67M Navy IDIQ for Maintenance of LCS Engines

Rolls-Royce has received a $66.7 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to sustain a critical component of the U.S. Navy’s Freedom-class littoral combat ships.

The company’s Marine North America business will specifically provide engineering and technical support for the MT30 gas turbine engines of the naval fleet, the Defense Department said Tuesday.

Contract work will be determined and defined in each delivery order and will encompass various locations worldwide.

Initial delivery orders will be funded using Navy fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds.

Southeast Regional Maintenance Center is the contracting activity and solicited the contract via an online process on a sole-source basis to Rolls-Royce, the original equipment manufacturer.