in Contract Awards, News

Rolls-Royce Books $67M Navy IDIQ for Maintenance of LCS Engines

Rolls-Royce logo/www.rolls-royce.com
Rolls-Royce Books $67M Navy IDIQ for Maintenance of LCS Engines - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rolls-Royce has received a $66.7 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to sustain a critical component of the U.S. Navy’s Freedom-class littoral combat ships.

The company’s Marine North America business will specifically provide engineering and technical support for the MT30 gas turbine engines of the naval fleet, the Defense Department said Tuesday.

Contract work will be determined and defined in each delivery order and will encompass various locations worldwide.

Initial delivery orders will be funded using Navy fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds.

Southeast Regional Maintenance Center is the contracting activity and solicited the contract via an online process on a sole-source basis to Rolls-Royce, the original equipment manufacturer.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardGovconID/IQLittoral Combat ShipMT30 gas turbineoriginal equipment manufacturerRolls-RoyceSoutheast Regional Maintenance CenterU.S. NavyUSS Freedom

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Former Parsons VP Ted Martin Appointed MartinFed's Federal Solutions EVP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former Parsons VP Ted Martin Appointed MartinFed’s Federal Solutions EVP
Softek-Federal IT Consulting Team to Help Secure DHS Network Under Single-Award Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Softek-Federal IT Consulting Team to Help Secure DHS Network Under Single-Award Contract