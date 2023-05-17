SBA Recognizes KBR’s Small Business Management, Utilization Initiatives; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR‘s science and space division has won the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in the research and development category from the Small Business Administration.

The award recognizes the company’s small business management and utilization program and commitment to providing small businesses with opportunities to serve as subcontractors and suppliers, KBR said Tuesday.

“This award is earned through the hard work, dedication, and diligence of our small business teams,” said Byron Bright, president of government solutions at KBR.

“KBR regularly solicits SBA services to help identify, engage, and use small business subcontractors to optimize performance,” added the 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Over the past years, KBR received recognition for supporting mentor-protege programs of NASA and other federal agencies.

In 2022, it was named the Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year at NASA’s Small Business Industry Awards for utilizing the small business sector to support the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and Ames Research Center in California.