Scepter, ExxonMobil Work With AWS to Develop Analytics Tool for Methane Monitoring; Clint Crosier Quoted

Scepter and ExxonMobil are collaborating with Amazon Web Services to build a data analytics platform to help measure methane emissions in the U.S. Permian Basin collected from monitoring tools operating across ground, air and space domains.

Scepter said Tuesday the cloud services that AWS provides through the partnership will enable the company to process large volumes of data captured by systems used to detect methane emissions and further enhance its atmospheric data fusion capabilities to support methane monitoring efforts of companies in various industries, such as oil and gas, agriculture, transportation, health care and retail.

Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at AWS, said the company’s cloud offerings work to synthesize and analyze information from various data sources.

“AWS’s secure, global infrastructure will help Scepter rapidly and reliably deliver high-quality, actionable insights to its customers, when and where they need them the most,” Crosier added.

Scepter and ExxonMobil are performing stratospheric balloon missions to test their sensors meant for a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites designed to facilitate continuous methane emissions monitoring in oil and gas operations.