Sierra Nevada Demos Modified Electromagnetic System at Marine Corps Exercise

Sierra Nevada Corp. has showcased a small size weight and power, electronic support measures system at a U.S. Marine Corps training exercise in Yuma, Arizona.

SNC said Monday it reconfigured its AE-4500 Auto ESM system to demonstrate ground-based capability for the USMC Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-23.

During the demonstration, the system enabled direction finding and combat identification capabilities for several red and blue force aircraft.

According to SNC’s website, AE-4500 is a commercially available off-the-shelf product designed for installation on manned and unmanned airborne platforms to collect and analyze radar intelligence.

Steven Nye, a C3 specialist at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1, said the team was “impressed” with the “overall performance of the system.”