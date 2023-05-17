Softek-Federal IT Consulting Team to Help Secure DHS Network Under Single-Award Contract

A joint venture between Softek International and Federal IT Consulting won a 30-month, $40 million contract to help the Department of Homeland Security engineer and secure network architectures.

Softek FEDITC has onboarded personnel to support the Homeland Security Enterprise Network Tier III systems, the company said Tuesday.

The partnership will collaborate with project management firm Versar and professional services provider Vista Global Solutions to address DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer requirements under the contract, which marks SOFITC’s second project with the department.

SOFITC secured the work through an 8(a) competition on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule.