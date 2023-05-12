in News, Technology

Software AG Adds IT Tools to FedRAMP-Compliant Government Cloud Platform

Software AG Government Solutions logo/Software AG Government Solutions
Software AG Adds IT Tools to FedRAMP-Compliant Government Cloud Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Software AG has expanded its information technology portfolio for government customers of a cloud platform certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Software AG Government Cloud now includes multiple tools designed to help agencies manage application programming interfaces, analyze processes and monitor data pipelines, the company said Thursday.

The platform, which achieved FedRAMP Moderate certification in August 2020, works to support customer agencies in business IT transformation and process management tasks.

Federal users of Software AG offerings include the departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, State and Energy.

The FedRAMP designated portfolio expansion comes more than three months after the Defense Health Agency granted authority to operate for the company’s Cumulocity IoT platform, a suite of self-service tools for managing devices and applications.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Cloud TechnologyFedRampFedRAMP Moderate authorizationGovcongovernment cloudSoftware AGSoftware AG Government Solutions

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Lockheed, IFS Launch Collaboration on Aerospace & Defense Tech Innovation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed, IFS Launch Collaboration on Aerospace & Defense Tech Innovation
What Are The Top Government Contracts Won By AAR Corp.?
What Are The Top Government Contracts Won By AAR Corp.?