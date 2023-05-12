Software AG Adds IT Tools to FedRAMP-Compliant Government Cloud Platform

Software AG has expanded its information technology portfolio for government customers of a cloud platform certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Software AG Government Cloud now includes multiple tools designed to help agencies manage application programming interfaces, analyze processes and monitor data pipelines, the company said Thursday.

The platform, which achieved FedRAMP Moderate certification in August 2020, works to support customer agencies in business IT transformation and process management tasks.

Federal users of Software AG offerings include the departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, State and Energy.

The FedRAMP designated portfolio expansion comes more than three months after the Defense Health Agency granted authority to operate for the company’s Cumulocity IoT platform, a suite of self-service tools for managing devices and applications.