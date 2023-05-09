Space Systems Command Calls for Industry Feedback on Space Test Experiments Platform 2.0 Initiative

The Space Systems Command is seeking industry input on its draft request for proposal for a new contract vehicle to acquire commercial spacecraft that can carry the Department of Defense’s payloads.

The draft RFP for the Space Test Experiments Platform 2.0 program will be available for comment until May 19, SSC said Monday. It was published on SAM.gov in October 2022.

STEP 2.0 is an upcoming multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle that would enable the U.S. Space Force’s science and technology team to purchase commercially proven spacecraft and space access for its experiments.

The program is designed to streamline and speed up the development of joint warfighter-related space technologies at a lower cost.

SSC is inviting U.S.-owned organizations to provide feedback through the Comment Resolution Matrix process to help finalize the RFP.