SSC to Highlight Space Mission Applications of AI/ML During Industry Day

Space Systems Command is scheduled to conduct a two-day event starting May 17 to discuss ways how to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities when carrying out space operations.

The AI/ML Reverse Industry Day intends to inform government and space industry professionals about technology use cases to enhance U.S. Space Force mission areas, SSC said Wednesday.

Financial institutions and venture capitalists are also expected to attend the event, which will feature keynote speaker presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and Mircrosoft facility tours.

The main topics to be covered include identifying AI/ML’s potential in achieving space mission goals, connecting industry partners with government clients and creating collaborative opportunities between the government, industry and finance sectors.

The event will take place at Microsoft Silicon Valley in California.

