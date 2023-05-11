State, Local Agencies Turn to Data Fabric to Link Disparate Info Sources; Denodo’s Bill Sullivan Quoted

State and local government agencies looking to generate insights from large volumes of data and speed up the decision-making process are turning to an emerging data management design concept, called data fabric, to facilitate the retrieval, integration and sharing of information across disparate data sources, StateTech Magazine reported Wednesday.

One of the two approaches to data fabric architectures is the logical data fabric, where data stays in its original place and is being adopted by data management company Denodo.

Bill Sullivan, vice president and general manager of U.S. federal for Denodo, said the company “brings computing to the data.”

“Government is waking up to the cost of moving data in and out of the cloud,” he added.

Denodo adopts a data virtualization scheme, enabling employees to easily find data and understand the content, validity and qualify before using it.

“We can cache data for specific inquiries without impacting an agency’s production system,” said Sullivan.