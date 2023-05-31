Tetra Tech Lands $65M EPA Technical Support Contract for Navajo Uranium Mines Cleanup

Tetra Tech will provide the Environmental Protection Agency with technical support for cleanup efforts at abandoned uranium mines on Navajo land as part of a $65 million contact.

The follow-on Response, Assessment and Evaluation Services contract was awarded to the consulting and engineering services firm to help address public health and environmental risks posed by the Navajo Area Abandoned Uranium Mines, EPA said Tuesday.

Tetra Tech is tasked to perform site investigation support, cleanup plan preparation analysis and final roadmap design assistance, among others, if EPA assumes direct cleanup responsibilities.

In case EPA takes on an oversight role, the Pasadena, California-headquartered contractor will assist by reviewing site reports, developing remedial designs and providing field oversight to ensure compliance.

Throughout the five-year contract period, Tetra Tech will also collaborate with agency and field experts to ensure technical consistency of Navajo mines’ cleanup efforts.

RAES II contract work builds on the first EPA award for assessing and overseeing efforts at approximately 244 mine sites.

“The funds will also support jobs and other training opportunities for the Navajo people, working to address the legacy of contamination from former mines to protect future generations,” said Martha Guzman, EPA’s regional administrator for Pacific Southwest.