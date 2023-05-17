The Assets Net Eyes Expanded Global Services With PrecyseTech Awareness Systems; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted

The Assets Net looks to broaden its global customer base and expand its offerings to address the growing demand for real-time location-based services through PrecyseTech‘s remote entity awareness and control systems.

The move comes after the Radiant Digital affiliate acquired PrecyseTech, including its products, customer contracts, intellectual property and copyrights, in July 2020 for an undisclosed sum, the technology company said Tuesday.

TAN will leverage a patented technology developed by PrecyseTech, which incorporates assisted global positioning system and active radio frequency identification communication, to provide technology services across industries and iincrease its capabilities in critical physical asset management.

“The asset purchase of PrecyseTech expands our capabilities in remote entity awareness and control systems, which are critical for our clients in hazardous and non-hazardous heavy industries,” said TAN CEO Shankar Rachakonda.