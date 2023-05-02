Triman Holdings Updates Branding to Blue Raven Solutions

Triman Holdings, a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, has rebranded as Blue Raven Solutions to reinforce its focus on establishing itself as a provider of military aftermarket distribution and supply chain management offerings.

The move also aligns with its purchase of Crestwood Technology Group and Brighton Cromwell in December 2021 and subsequent combination of the two with Triman Industries, Blue Raven Solutions said Monday.

Following the name change, the company retained the Triman and CTG brands and legal entities, while Brighton Cromwell was integrated into the Triman division.

“We set out to create a differentiated leader in the military aftermarket, and by unifying Triman and CTG as Blue Raven Solutions we have created a brand that reflects our best in class supply chain management solutions,” said Jon Nemo, chairman of Blue Raven Solutions and senior partner at AEI.

Blue Raven Solutions provides supply chain management services to over 80 original equipment manufacturers and military customers, including the U.S. Navy and Army.