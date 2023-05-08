in News, Technology

UberEther Launches Access Management Tool for Government Clients

UberEther has unveiled an identity, credential and access management platform meant to help government agencies and suppliers update their legacy identity systems.

IAM Advantage is a preconfigured platform that can be fielded in the cloud or hybrid platforms, on-premises or in disconnected environments and integrates technologies from several identity providers, including Radiant Logic, SailPoint, Ping Identity, Appgate and Nok Nok, to help agency customers comply with the Office of Management and Budget’s memorandum on zero trust and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s digital identity guidelines, UberEther said Thursday.

In April, UberEther’s IAM Advantage received a Department of Defense authorization to operate at Impact Level 5.

“Our Government customers are looking for an integrated identity solution that helps them achieve their compliance and security requirements while reducing the burden of managing multiple vendors,” said Matt Topper, president and solutions catalyst at UberEther.

Carahsoft Technology will provide defense and federal agencies access to UberEther’s IAM Advantage platform through its reseller partners and positions on contract vehicles, including GSA Schedule and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V.

Written by Jane Edwards

