USAID Taps Tetra Tech to Create Data Analytics Platform

Tetra Tech has booked a five-year, $48 million contract from the Ethiopia Mission of the U.S. Agency for International Development to develop a learning platform that leverages predictive analytics to examine data.

The consulting and engineering services firm said Thursday the resulting analytics will be used to support the USAID and the agency’s stakeholders in their decision-making efforts.

Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech, said the firm will use its “Leading with Science” approach to develop the analytical tools.

New and existing data sets will be integrated into the platform and diverse research modeling techniques will be applied to help with data collection and interpretation.

Written by Kacey Roberts

