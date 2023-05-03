in News, Space

US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation Forms Team for Space Situational Awareness Campaign

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Logo/Twitter
The U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation has created the Space Situational Awareness working group to develop community consensus regarding how sensor technologies help establish space domain understanding, SatNews reported Tuesday.

Denny Brisley, president and chief operating officer of NorthStar Earth and Space, and Robert Zitz, president of Robert Zitz and Associates, will act as co-chairs of the working group.

The team will talk to public, private and academic stakeholders to form a “common understanding” amid the adoption of enhanced, multi-modal, ground and space-based sensors in the information technology architectures of government agencies.

“By establishing this group focused on how the community is postured to monitor the space environment, we hope to inform our members and national security stakeholders about the steps and investments needed to ensure the United States and our allies have continued access to space,” said USGIF CEO Ronda Schren.

An initial meeting is expected to take place on May 22 during the GEOINT 2023 Symposium.

Written by Kacey Roberts

