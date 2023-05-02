USPTO Issues Torch.AI Patent for Multipart Data Analysis

Torch. AI has earned a patent for combinatorial inflight analysis of multipart data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, marking the completion of a nearly four-year patent effort.

The inflight analysis process will utilize pre-trained machine learning models to streamline real-time consumption, analysis and data comprehension, the artificial intelligence company said Monday.

Torch.AI CEO Brian Weaver shared that the company’s platforms process data in flight, which allows for more efficient decision-making and data delivery to end-users.

Weaver added that traditional data storage approaches like data warehouses and data lakes may not be adequate to handle the enormous amounts of data and sensor information generated today.