Valiant Secures Spot on $995M Contract for USAFE-AFAFRICA Advisory & Assistance Services; Dan Corbett Quoted

Valiant Integrated Services has secured a spot on a $995 million multiple-award contract to provide advisory and assistance services to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

The company said Monday it will support decision-making, policy development, management, administration and systems operations across the European and African continents under the potential seven-year indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract.

The IDIQ also covers engineering, technical, management, operational and professional services.

“In alignment with Valiant’s growth strategy, we are proud to expand our partnership with the U.S. Air Force into Europe and Africa, delivering the dynamic tools, resources, and assets to enable mission success in demanding environments worldwide,” said Dan Corbett, CEO of Valiant.

In early March, nine companies won positions on the contract, with a five-year base performance period along with two option years.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

