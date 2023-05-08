Vantage Robotics Looks to Expand Drone Tech With Veteran Ventures Investment

Vantage Robotics has secured an investment from Veteran Ventures Capital amid efforts to meet growing demands for drone-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for government and commercial use.

Through the Veteran Fund I investment, Veteran Ventures will support Vantage Robotics in advancing the latter’s unmanned aerial system technology and expanding its portfolio, the military entrepreneurs-focused investment firm said Friday.

Vantage Robotics has obtained over $20 million in contracts from Defense Department organizations and, as a key contender for the $100-million Soldier Borne Sensor production contract, will develop a nano drone for the U.S. Army.

Derren Burrell, founder and managing partner at Veteran Ventures, said the partnership looks to enable the companies to strengthen their market presence and allow them to capitalize on expanding opportunities in UAS-based services.