Retired Northrop CVP Mary Petryszyn, Former Caterpillar Exec Tana Utley Added to Woodward’s Board

Mary Petryszyn, former corporate vice president of Northrop Grumman and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, and Tana Utley, former executive at Caterpillar, will join the board of directors of Woodward on June 1.

The aerospace and industrial equipment manufacturer said Wednesday Petryszyn led the defense systems sector at Northrop as president in addition to her CVP role. She also held executive positions related to aerospace and mission systems as well as land and avionics during her decadelong stint at the defense contractor.

Utley, on the other hand, served as vice president for large power systems divisions at Caterpillar, where she has worked for 36 years. She also worked as chief technology officer for the construction and mining equipment manufacturer’s product development and global technology division.

Woodward Chair and CEO Chip Blankenship said Petryszyn and Utley bring diverse expertise to its board as the company works to drive growth and create customer and shareholder value.

In addition to the appointment of Petryszyn and Utley, Woodward announced the retirement of Mary Petrovich and Paul Donovan from the board following a two-decade stay with the company.

Written by Regina Garcia

