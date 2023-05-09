in Artificial Intelligence, News

Yurts-Lambda Partnership to Develop Large Language Model Platform; NVIDIA’s Anthony Robbins Quoted

Yurts AI and Lambda will collaborate to create a language processing platform capable of being integrated into an enterprise and enabling companies to access generative artificial intelligence-based tools securely.

The air-gapped large language model network will be designed to run on NVIDIA-powered Lambda workstations, Yurts said Monday.

Additionally, the LLM stack offering will be equipped with application, modeling and data management layers for easy user adoption and experience. Applications for writing, chatting and searching will also be included in the platform.

Customers will have the choice to install the program on a Lambda workstation or their own hardware, and the service will be immediately accessible for purchase.

Anthony Robbins, vice president of federal sales at NVIDIA and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, commented, “[LLMs] are helping to transform productivity with intelligent-assistant, research and writing capabilities, but can be challenging to operate at secure edge locations.”

