Zapata Computing-L3Harris Team to Develop Quantum Tech Benchmarks for DARPA

Zapata Computing and L3Harris Technologies have submitted 30 challenge scenarios in quantum computing as part of a research contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The companies are leading an initiative to develop benchmarks for practical quantum computing applications in defense and other sectors, Zapata said Wednesday.

The real-world computational challenges were presented as the basis for creating standards for quantum hardware that should be used by the Department of Defense to address complex, next-generation problems.

The benchmarks could also apply to disciplines such as chemistry, finance, machine learning, and sectors that increasingly rely on quantum computers.

The $7.3 million project also involves energy company BP, Copernic Catalysts, Mitsubishi Chemical, financial institution BBVA, and the University of Toronto.