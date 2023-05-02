Zscaler-Leidos Partnership Seeks to Advance Federal 5G Adoption

Zscaler and Leidos have partnered to help federal and defense agencies accelerate 5G adoption and enable the technology to power various applications, such as autonomous vehicles, predictive fleet maintenance and smart bases.

Leidos will develop prototypes and assess 5G-enabled platforms for government and defense agencies and critical infrastructure through Zscaler’s 5G Innovation Center in San Jose, California, the companies said in a joint release published April 27.

The two companies will work together to protect 5G platforms from cyberthreats by leveraging Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange, a cloud-native platform designed to provide end-to-end security by establishing trust based on context and user identity.

“Zero Trust cybersecurity offers the capability for organizations to operate safely over diverse communications networks that cannot be verified as secure,” said Padraig Moloney, external technology CTO at Leidos.

“Zscaler’s cloud and edge solutions combined with Leidos’ Zero Trust capabilities, can enable our customers to use 5G transformational technologies,” Moloney added.