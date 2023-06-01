in News, Technology

Albers Aerospace Selects Amarillo for New Facility; John Albers Quoted

Albers Aerospace will open a new facility in Texas under an agreement with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Amarillo Globe-News reported Wednesday.

This morning, we are excited to announce our formal acceptance of the incentive package to move the innovative technologies business unit to Amarillo,” said John Albers, CEO of Albers Aerospace.

“My goal is to bring over 400 jobs to the city, with most of it being homegrown and being trained by local universities,” Albers added.

The agreement with AEDC will provide the defense contractor 30 acres of land to build its facility near the airport, about $4 million in incentives to create local jobs within a month of selecting the city and another $4 million after the deal is recognized for the site.

The move comes as Albers Aerospace seeks to expand in Amarillo the operations of Maryland-based Garrett Container Systems, which the company acquired in November 2022.

Albers said he expects the company to break ground by the fall of 2023 for the airport project and buy other buildings for its manufacturing facility.

Written by Jane Edwards

