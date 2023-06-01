Alpha Omega, OneZero Form JV Focused on Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity Offerings Delivery; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

Alpha Omega has created a joint venture with service-disabled veteran-owned small business OneZero Solutions as part of the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program.

OneOmega will operate as an 8a-certified small business and support federal customers in DevSecOps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, information technology and digital transformation areas, Alpha Omega said Wednesday.

Alpha Omega, which has generated $130 million in annual revenue since its inception, acts as a mentor to OneOmega through the SBA-certified strategic partnership.

“Creating opportunities for agile solutions, continuous improvement and innovative offerings are all ways we are listening to our customers, responding, and driving mission success,” said Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega.

Alexandria, Virginia-headquartered OneZero specializes in enterprise IT management, cybersecurity operations, cyber risk management, data analytics and software development.