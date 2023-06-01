BAE to Collaborate With National Security Tech Developers in New Program

BAE Systems has established a new program to enable its intelligence and security business to partner with companies and organizations working on emerging technologies for national security and mission readiness.

Under the Mission Advantage technology partner program, participants will have access to mentorship and business growth consultancy, prospective customer opportunities, as well as BAE’s product expertise, the company said Wednesday.

The program is open to organizations with potentially industry-disruptive technologies to accelerate digital modernization and mission engineering.

BAE’s Intelligence & Security sector will lend its expertise in cybersecurity, digital engineering, radars and modeling and simulation to aid the research and development efforts of its partners in the program.

“Together with our partners, we’re unlocking and creating synergies that provide our customers a significant technological edge in support of national security,” said Daniel Perkins, director of strategy and technology partnerships for BAE Systems Intelligence & Security. “This program will allow us to respond faster to evolving customer requirements and to address their most complex national security challenges.”