Boeing, ST Engineering Seal Memorandum of Understanding to Explore P-8A Collaboration Opportunities

Boeing and ST Engineering have agreed to pursue collaborative work on the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

The two companies will consider partnering to integrate systems, distribute parts and perform support services for the multirole aircraft platform under a signed memorandum of understanding, Boeing said Monday.

U.S. and foreign military customers procured the P-8A to carry out missions such as anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The MOU was signed by Torbjorn Sjogren, vice president and general manager of government services for Boeing Global Services, and Sarbjit Singh, president of ST Engineering’s defense aerospace business.

As part of the agreement, both parties intend to explore the possibility of establishing a center in Singapore to support aircraft maintenance and engineering.