Empower AI’s Brad Mascho: ChatGPT Implementation in Government Needs Measured, Specialized Approach

Brad Mascho, chief marketing and communications officer of Empower AI, said he believes ChatGPT could bring more harm than good to government operations if agencies fail to understand the technology’s limitations and potential dangers.

In a commentary published on Federal News Network, Mascho suggested that more specialized initiatives are needed when implementing transformer artificial intelligence and large language model in federal services and functions.

ChatGPT has proven to be a useful cybersecurity tool, given its capabilities to not only detect but make recommendations about online threats and vulnerabilities. Government entities such as CIA are using the technology in internal processes, as well as in competitive or adversarial intelligence, Mascho noted.

However, the Empower AI executive warned that the chatbot’s ability to constantly absorb and learn from the information it receives could be used by malicious actors to breach private or sensitive data.

Mascho underscored the importance of being educated about ChatGPT, as with every technology, to harness its power fully.

He ends on a positive note, saying that a measured approach to applying ChatGPT to customer services and internal operations will help developers and lawmakers monitor its impact and allow more practice time before full integration.