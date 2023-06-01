in Contract Awards, News

CAE to Supply Australia MH-60R Landing Safety Trainer Under $68M IDIQ Award

A CAE subsidiary has booked a five-year, $67.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy to build a training system for Australia’s MH60R helicopter landing safety personnel.4

The award to CAE USA includes associated data packages for the part task trainer and fielded system configuration updates, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

DOD added the company will update tactical operational flight, composite maintenance, rear crew, automatic flight control system and avionics maintenance and weapons load trainers.

The company will work through May 2028, with 65 percent of the services taking place in North South Wales, Australia and the remaining 35 percent occurring in Tampa, Florida.

Australia requested MH-60R sustainment items and services from the U.S. government under a $162 million foreign military sale the State Department approved in October 2022.

