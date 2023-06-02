in News, Technology

Cloudera’s Rob Carey on Advancing Government Missions Through Data Commoditization

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, said federal agencies looking to leverage data to achieve missions faster should push for the commoditization of data.

“Providing everyone the ability to sort and analyze data regardless of their role within the organization will provide great success for government objectives,” Carey, a previous Wash100 awardee, wrote in a commentary published Monday on Federal News Network.

He mentioned several strategies within the Department of Defense meant to advance data-driven decision-making, including DOD’s cyber workforce strategy and the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Data Strategy Implementation Plan.

He cited how artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and other tools could help agencies harness data to improve the decision-making process and support missions.

“Organizations that succeed in optimizing the process of discovering, classifying and leveraging data to feed AI and machine learning models are in a great position to reduce risk and unlock fresh, valuable insights that drive operational efficiencies,” he added.

