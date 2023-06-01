in News, Technology

CrowdStrike Falcon Cybersecurity Platform Granted DOD IL5 Provisional Authorization

CrowdStrike has received Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization from the Department of Defense for its cloud-based and artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity platform.

The designation enables defense, intelligence and government organizations to use CrowdStrike Falcon to safeguard controlled unclassified information, the cybersecurity company said Wednesday.

The platform could also be leveraged to support DOD’s goal of achieving operational Zero Trust architectures by 2027. 

CrowdStrike Falcon is developed to provide users with threat detection, vulnerability monitoring and automated protection and remediation through its use of threat intelligence, real-time attack indicators and enterprise telemetry.

“CrowdStrike is committed to serving the U.S. public sector and to empowering government organizations to more effectively protect the country’s most critical assets with a better-together defense,” said CrowdStrike President Michael Sentonas

Regina Garcia

