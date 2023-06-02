Deloitte Lands Potential $78M DOD Audit Remediation Support Contract

Deloitte has booked a potential $78.3 million contract to assist the Department of Defense comptroller in audit remediation and sustainment work.

The company will devise corrective action plans meant to help the government provide an unmodified opinion of financial statements and information systems under “other defense organizations,” the Pentagon said Thursday.

Washington Headquarters Services is obligating $12.2 million on the award using fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds.

Efforts under the labor-hour, firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials contract will take place at the Pentagon building, the Mark Center and a contractor office in Virginia.

DOD expects the company to finish services Nov. 30, 2028.