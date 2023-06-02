in Cybersecurity, News

ECS Helps Army Cyber Analysts Prepare for Endpoint Security Operations; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has conducted training for more than 1,000 U.S. Army personnel to help them apply a company-designed cybersecurity platform in securing endpoints across the branch’s computer network.

The ASGN company said Thursday military cyber analysts completed a program comprising technical instruction, use-case demonstrations and simulated practical exercises to familiarize themselves with the Army Endpoint Security Solution.

ECS facilitates the Automated Continuous Endpoint Monitoring course over three days in person or in a virtual setting.

John Heneghan, president of ECS and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said the company received a high rating from ACEM students and intends to use the course as a model for its future training services.

AESS works to protect as many as 800,000 endpoint devices connected to the Army’s classified and unclassified network assets.

The branch awarded ECS a five-year, $430 million task order in 2022 to update tools and provide managed services for the platform.

