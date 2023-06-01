Jacobs, Palantir Expand AI-Focused Collaboration; Shannon Miller Quoted

Jacobs and Palantir Technologies have broadened collaboration to cover offering of new artificial intelligence-based services focused on infrastructure, advanced facilities and supply chain management.

“We are already deploying AI to optimize the entire water life cycle, from day-to-day management to long-term planning and design, and now we’re diving deeper across new sectors,” Shannon Miller, executive vice president and president of divergent solutions at Jacobs, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The partnership will build on Palantir’s AI platform and Jacobs’ use of domain-specific algorithms through Foundry to boost delivery of client services.

Shyam Sankar, chief technology officer at Palantir, shared that Jacobs will provide end-to-end AI-powered services equipped with real-time computing power as well as actionable data and control.