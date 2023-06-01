Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Delivers 2023 Wash100 Award to Salesforce’s Rob Stein

Saleforce ’s Rob Stein was recently presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and creator of the prestigious recognition.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the distinguished Wash100 Award , which annually highlights the most powerful executives in the vast government contracting industry. Continuing the tradition, the award once again assessed the impact of each nominee during a careful selection process.

Stein, who currently serves as senior vice president of Salesforce’s North American public sector arm, was inducted into Wash100 for the first time this year in honor of his work to promote workforce diversity and active leadership and inform the GovCon industry on current technology trends.

While the Wash100 Award considers past achievements, it also anticipates the future influence of each winner.

Since joining the ranks of Wash100, Stein has spearheaded the launch of new capabilities for Salesforce’s Customer 360 for Public Sector program, which recently received compliance certifications that made the technology available for Department of Defense customers .

Salesforce also established a $250 million venture investment fund to support artificial intelligence technology development and introduced a new customer relationship management platform that utilizes OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Rob Stein on his 2023 Wash100 Award win and looks forward to seeing where his leadership takes Salesforce next.