L3Harris, AWS Partner on Networking, Sensor Fusion Tech Development; Dave Levy Quoted

L3Harris Technologies and Amazon Web Services will collaborate on the development and testing of networking and sensor fusion capabilities to give warfighters access to diverse datasets in near real-time.

The Melbourne, Florida-based aerospace company said Wednesday the datasets, when paired with artificial intelligence, could allow for cognitive and predictive modernization of radars and sensors across to help boost their survivability and resilience.

“Combining L3Harris’ experience in sensors and mission knowledge and AWS’ experience in software and cloud-based data architecture will enable new networking and fusion solutions for data-centric warfare – a [Department of Defense] priority,” said Sean Stackley, senior vice president of strategy, growth and technology at L3Harris.

Meanwhile, Dave Levy, vice president of US Federal, Worldwide Public Sector at AWS, emphasized the importance of the partnership with L3Harris and other collaborations to support critical missions of defense and national security customers.

The four-time Wash100 awardee added that the collaboration will address data-driven demands in today’s operating environments and future scenarios.