Lockheed, Raytheon VC Units Invest in Digital Manufacturing Company Fortify

The venture capital units at Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies took part in an investment round that raised $12.5 million for Fortify, a startup company developing an advanced manufacturing platform.

Fortify said Thursday the money will go toward its Digital Composite Manufacturing system development and business growth initiatives.

The DCM platform, designed to support complex structure production operations, drew interest from sectors such as the aerospace and defense industry where the two aforementioned investors are key players.

Boston-based Fortify also touts In-Q-Tel, the intelligence community’s venture capital arm and the Department of Energy as other potential customers of DCM.

Other investors in the company include Accel, Cota Capital, Mainspring, Neotribe, Ocean Azul and Prelude.