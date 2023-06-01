Mendix Cloud for Government Receives FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; SGT’s John Ustica Quoted

in News, Technology

John Ustica
Siemens‘ business Mendix has secured “In Process” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-agnostic platform meant to help government agency customers develop low-code enterprise applications.

Siemens Government Technologies manages the Mendix Cloud for Government platform, which runs on AWS GovCloud (US), Mendix said Thursday.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses Mendix Cloud for Government.

“As the cloud service provider supporting Mendix Cloud for Government, we are excited to broaden our cloud portfolio of solutions and services for government customers to help them address increasingly complex missions and service delivery environments in the most secure way possible,” said John Ustica, president and CEO of SGT and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

In a LinkedIn article published in January, Ustica highlighted the role of FedRAMP in driving the adoption of cloud services in the federal government.

Written by Jane Edwards

Written by Jane Edwards

