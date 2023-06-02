in Artificial Intelligence, News

NTT DATA Services’ Noel Hara on Use of AI in Law Enforcement

Noel Hara, vice president and chief technology officer for the public sector at NTT DATA Services, said artificial intelligence plays a key role in several law enforcement areas, including crowd management and school safety, InformationWeek reported Thursday.

AI will understand how many people are expected at a location and alert officials to a variance,” Hara said of the technology’s use in crowd management.

He cited the issue of misinformation with regard to the use of AI tools and the types of information such tools track.

For example, social media monitoring is a valuable tool for law enforcement to help inform and understand trends in crime,” Hara said. 

Yet it’s important to understand what’s being tracked, and that all of the data that’s part of a social media monitoring program is already in the public domain,” he added.

Hara noted that such initiatives should never routinely monitor private conversations or individuals.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

