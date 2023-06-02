QinetiQ US Leader Shawn Purvis Presented With 2023 Wash100 Award by Jim Garrettson

QinetiQ US CEO and President Shawn Purvis received her 2023 Wash100 Award during a recent visit from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

The elite Wash100 list represents the most influential and impactful executives working in the government contracting industry, and this year marks Purvis’ third to land a coveted spot on the roster. Purvis is recognized with the 2023 Wash100 Award for her remarkable leadership of QinetiQ Group’s U.S. subsidiary through key acquisitions, major contracts and other growth initiatives.

In March, QinetiQ US landed a $92.6 million contract to help the U.S. Army develop and test digital night vision technology that will provide warfighters with situational awareness for operating in low-light environments. The company also closed out 2022 with its purchase of Avantus Federal through a $590 million deal.

“Shawn has inherited an opportunity of significant magnitude and has maintained the growth of QinetiQ since arriving, remolding the organization to better match industry opportunities. We think the best is yet to come,” Garrettson said of Purvis’ inclusion in the Wash100 class of 2023.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Shawn Purvis on her continued success and recognition in the GovCon ecosystem.