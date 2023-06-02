Stratolaunch Names 35-Year Industry Vet Thomas Bussing as Board Co-Chair

Thomas Bussing, former vice president and deputy general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Projects program, has been appointed co-chair of the board of directors for Stratolaunch.

He will lead the board alongside Jim Geisler and support Stratolaunch’s efforts to realize its mission to be at the forefront of hypersonic technology, the flight test company said Thursday.

With over 35 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, Bussing developed his expertise working in both the private and government sectors.

He also served as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a program manager in the Tactical Technology Office of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

In the private sector, Bussing held positions at Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon Technologies. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2021.