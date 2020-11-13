Affigent-Qmulos Team to Offer Compliance Products for Fed Agencies; Matt Coose Quoted

Matt Coose CEO Qmulos

Affigent, an Akima subisidiary; and Qmulos, a cybersecurity company, have partnered to help the federal government comply with security requirements and keep pace with growing issues.

Affigent will combine its expertise with Qmulos' regulatory compliance products to support risk management efforts and accelerate evidence-based decision-making of federal agencies, Akima said Thursday.

Qmulos' offerings are designed to provide real-time monitoring and automated assessments of an organization's security compliance.

The companies will exhibit Qmulos products at a virtual industry event that will be hosted by the Belvoir chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19.

Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos, said the partnership can offer an adaptive platform to help federal agencies observe operational security across risk management and control monitoring.